China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Southern Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. China Southern Airlines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of ZNH stock opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. China Southern Airlines has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $39.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in China Southern Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $987,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in China Southern Airlines by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

