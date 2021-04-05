China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Southern Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. China Southern Airlines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.
Shares of ZNH stock opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. China Southern Airlines has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $39.96.
About China Southern Airlines
China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
