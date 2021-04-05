Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $7.39 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises 6.1% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 17,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.84. 91,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,697,960. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.44. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.79. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.04.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

