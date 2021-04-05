Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.14. 20,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Total in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

