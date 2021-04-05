Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

FBRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forte Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, (FBRC) assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of FBRX opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.23. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

