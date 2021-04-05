Citigroup Inc. Acquires 5,161 Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 189.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $573,000.

TRQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $16.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.12. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

