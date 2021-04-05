Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 211.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Altabancorp were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALTA. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altabancorp by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Altabancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTA opened at $42.45 on Monday. Altabancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.05. The firm has a market cap of $800.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.65 million. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

