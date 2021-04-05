Citigroup Inc. Buys 22,394 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 22,851.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 321,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $6.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $257.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,071.72. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

