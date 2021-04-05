Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 282.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,725,000. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 62.3% during the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 661,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after buying an additional 254,150 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the third quarter worth $3,123,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citi Trends by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at $2,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTRN. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of CTRN opened at $84.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.99 million, a P/E ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 1.64. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $98.90.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.90 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Citi Trends Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

