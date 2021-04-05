Citigroup Inc. Has $109,000 Stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,820 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DPG. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 29,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 148,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 98,243 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Shares of DPG stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

