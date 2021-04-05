Citigroup Inc. Makes New Investment in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OM. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OM stock opened at $56.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.60.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million. Research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $27,840,226.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $835,346.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,380.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 573,161 shares of company stock valued at $28,842,558.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

