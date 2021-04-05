Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Position Increased by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,093 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $89,825.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,473 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,741.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $1,822,944.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,933 shares of company stock worth $8,360,292. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.84. The stock had a trading volume of 15,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,444. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.32 and its 200 day moving average is $130.87. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

