Civic 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $145.08 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, Civic has traded 39.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Civic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a market cap of $469.65 million and approximately $145.08 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Civic Token Profile

Civic is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

