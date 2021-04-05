Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Boosted by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,454 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 111,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.2% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $54.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,689,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

