Comparing George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) and Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY)

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) and Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for George Weston and Dairy Farm International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score George Weston 0 1 4 0 2.80 Dairy Farm International 0 0 0 0 N/A

George Weston currently has a consensus price target of $122.80, indicating a potential upside of 38.41%. Given George Weston’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe George Weston is more favorable than Dairy Farm International.

Volatility and Risk

George Weston has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dairy Farm International has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

George Weston pays an annual dividend of $1.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Dairy Farm International pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%.

Profitability

This table compares George Weston and Dairy Farm International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets George Weston 1.71% 7.95% 2.23% Dairy Farm International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of George Weston shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Dairy Farm International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares George Weston and Dairy Farm International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio George Weston $37.97 billion 0.36 $182.37 million N/A N/A Dairy Farm International $11.19 billion 0.52 $323.80 million N/A N/A

Dairy Farm International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than George Weston.

Summary

George Weston beats Dairy Farm International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart. This segment also provides credit card services, insurance brokerage services, guaranteed investment certificates, and wireless mobile products and services; and operates merchandisers, warehouse clubs, e-commerce retailers and businesses, mail order prescription drug distributors, limited assortment stores, discount stores, convenience stores, and specialty stores. The Choice Properties segment owns, develops, and manages commercial, retail, industrial, office, and residential properties consisting of 731 properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as bread, rolls, cupcakes, donuts, cookies, cakes, pies, cones and wafers, artisan baked goods, and other products through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets, as well as other food retailing customers. This segment also supplies control brand products to retailers and distributors; ice cream cones and sandwich wafers to manufacturers in the frozen novelty category; and Girl Scout cookies. It provides products under the Wonder, Gadoua, Weston, Rubschlager, ACE Bakery, Casa Mendosa, Country Harvest, All but Gluten, and D'Italiano brands. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. George Weston Limited is a subsidiary of Wittington Investments, Limited.

Dairy Farm International Company Profile

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It also operates health and beauty stores under the Mannings, Guardian, Rose Pharmacy, and GNC brands; and home furnishings stores under the IKEA name, as well as restaurants under the Maxim's brand. In addition, the company operates department stores, and specialty and do-it-yourself stores. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 10,533 outlets in 12 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1886 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

