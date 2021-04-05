Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $300.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $276.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.65% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.52.
NYSE STZ opened at $229.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $242.62. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.
In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.
About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.
