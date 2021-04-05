Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $300.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $276.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.52.

NYSE STZ opened at $229.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $242.62. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

