Contrasting Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) & Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) and Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bonanza Creek Energy and Torchlight Energy Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonanza Creek Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83 Torchlight Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.80%. Given Bonanza Creek Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bonanza Creek Energy is more favorable than Torchlight Energy Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Bonanza Creek Energy and Torchlight Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonanza Creek Energy 17.03% 4.09% 3.33% Torchlight Energy Resources -4,346.59% -77.14% -32.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bonanza Creek Energy and Torchlight Energy Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonanza Creek Energy $313.22 million 2.54 $67.07 million $3.24 11.81 Torchlight Energy Resources $750,000.00 362.32 -$9.84 million N/A N/A

Bonanza Creek Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Torchlight Energy Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Bonanza Creek Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Bonanza Creek Energy has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Torchlight Energy Resources has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy beats Torchlight Energy Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

