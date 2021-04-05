Contrasting Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) & Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Sushi USA $45.17 million 5.82 -$17.36 million ($2.08) -15.10 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $1.32 billion 0.45 -$7.90 million $0.62 61.03

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA. Kura Sushi USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.3% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Sushi USA -60.53% -44.44% -18.70% Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -25.18% -64.97% -12.57%

Volatility and Risk

Kura Sushi USA has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kura Sushi USA and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Sushi USA 0 0 6 0 3.00 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 2 2 2 0 2.00

Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus price target of $29.20, indicating a potential downside of 7.01%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus price target of $26.17, indicating a potential downside of 30.85%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Summary

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers beats Kura Sushi USA on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers. As of March 3, 2021, it operated approximately 540 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including locations operating under franchise agreements. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

