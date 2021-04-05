Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) PT Raised to C$8.75 at Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 35.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of CTS traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$6.45. 854,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

