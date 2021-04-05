Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) PT Raised to C$8.75 at Raymond James

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 35.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of CTS traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$6.45. 854,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit