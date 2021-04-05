Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $628.86 Million

Analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to announce sales of $628.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $589.63 million to $660.47 million. Copart reported sales of $550.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

CPRT opened at $112.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.42 and its 200 day moving average is $114.05. Copart has a 12-month low of $61.51 and a 12-month high of $130.96.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 349,012 shares of company stock valued at $38,331,549. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

