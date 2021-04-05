Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $628.86 Million

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

Analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to announce sales of $628.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $589.63 million to $660.47 million. Copart reported sales of $550.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

CPRT opened at $112.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.42 and its 200 day moving average is $114.05. Copart has a 12-month low of $61.51 and a 12-month high of $130.96.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 349,012 shares of company stock valued at $38,331,549. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit