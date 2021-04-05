Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Trading Up 8.2%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 336,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 152,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPPMF shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.50 to $2.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.93.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.42 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

