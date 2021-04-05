Cortex Trading Up 20% This Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000583 BTC on exchanges. Cortex has a total market cap of $85.37 million and approximately $14.58 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cortex has traded 20% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00053547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.68 or 0.00680473 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00070687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00028424 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

