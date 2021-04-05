Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

Shares of Costamare stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93. Costamare has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -89.81 and a beta of 1.85.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Costamare had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $119.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Costamare will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Costamare by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Costamare by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,705,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after acquiring an additional 98,080 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Costamare by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 584,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 272,091 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 26.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

