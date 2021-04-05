Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,310 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $1,784,019,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,370,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after purchasing an additional 283,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,298,000 after purchasing an additional 139,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,062. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.17.

Shares of COST opened at $358.90 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $289.57 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.01. The stock has a market cap of $158.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

