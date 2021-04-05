Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) shares rose 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.60 and last traded at $38.57. Approximately 33,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 721,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.11.

COWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $512.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.07 million. On average, analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

In other Cowen news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 226,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,049,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cowen by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,408 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after acquiring an additional 426,021 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 111.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 294,997 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,668,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 60.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 170,767 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

