Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 65,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

Shares of CBRL opened at $170.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.53. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.32 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

