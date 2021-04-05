Credit Suisse AG Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of Triumph Group worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGI stock opened at $18.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.23. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $155,447.46. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TGI shares. Truist raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

