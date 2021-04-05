Credit Suisse AG Invests $1.31 Million in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,935 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter worth $254,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAR. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. William Blair started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

PAR opened at $65.99 on Monday. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.99 and a beta of 1.91.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $58.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.39 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.