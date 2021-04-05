Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Argan were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Argan by 5.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Argan by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Argan by 91.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Argan by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Argan by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Argan stock opened at $54.63 on Monday. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.19. The firm has a market cap of $857.14 million, a PE ratio of 121.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

