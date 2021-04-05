Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DENN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Denny’s by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 20,601 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,622,000 after buying an additional 1,367,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $18.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 114.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DENN shares. TheStreet upgraded Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens upgraded Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sidoti lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

