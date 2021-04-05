Credit Suisse Group Increases Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $195.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $172.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.88% from the stock’s current price.

PXD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.48.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $9.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.91. The stock had a trading volume of 67,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,591. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $169.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 151.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,545.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $75,829,000 after buying an additional 595,823 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,297,000 after purchasing an additional 489,671 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 400,729 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $69,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,626 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 265,326 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.