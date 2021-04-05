Credit Suisse Group Raises Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target to $224.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $222.00 to $224.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.53.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $216.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $150.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $219.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

