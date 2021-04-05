Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their hold rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ORLY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $502.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $507.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $470.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.58. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $288.94 and a 52-week high of $512.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,067.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,747 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 315,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 172,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

