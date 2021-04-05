Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)’s share price was down 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.24 and last traded at $34.38. Approximately 6,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 959,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRTO shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.79.

The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,365 shares of company stock worth $147,845 in the last three months. 4.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Criteo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Criteo by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Criteo by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in Criteo by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

