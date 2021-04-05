Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)’s share price was down 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.24 and last traded at $34.38. Approximately 6,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 959,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CRTO shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.79.
The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18.
In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,365 shares of company stock worth $147,845 in the last three months. 4.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Criteo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Criteo by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Criteo by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in Criteo by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Criteo Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTO)
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
