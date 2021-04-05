Critical Analysis: Apache (NASDAQ:APA) & Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE)

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) and Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apache and Groove Botanicals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apache $6.41 billion 1.11 -$3.55 billion N/A N/A Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Groove Botanicals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apache.

Risk & Volatility

Apache has a beta of 4.87, indicating that its share price is 387% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Groove Botanicals has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Apache and Groove Botanicals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apache -162.10% -48.58% -2.51% Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Apache and Groove Botanicals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apache 1 11 9 1 2.45 Groove Botanicals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apache presently has a consensus price target of $18.79, suggesting a potential downside of 0.34%. Given Apache’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Apache is more favorable than Groove Botanicals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Apache shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Apache shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of Groove Botanicals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Apache beats Groove Botanicals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname. As of December 31, 2020, it had total estimated proved reserves of 434 million barrels of crude oil, 169 million barrels of NGLs, and 1.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was incorporated in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Groove Botanicals Company Profile

Groove Botanicals, Inc. provides consumer health products. It intends to develop cannabidiol skin care products. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc. in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

