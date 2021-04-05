Critical Analysis: Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) and Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) and Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Eos Energy Enterprises and Spectrum Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spectrum Brands 0 1 5 0 2.83

Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.87%. Spectrum Brands has a consensus target price of $82.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.99%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Spectrum Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Spectrum Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Spectrum Brands 2.46% 13.35% 3.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Spectrum Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Spectrum Brands $3.96 billion 0.94 $97.80 million $4.10 21.40

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats Eos Energy Enterprises on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand. Its Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands. The company's Global Pet Care segment provides rawhide chewing, dog and cat clean-up and food, training, health and grooming, small animal food and care, and rawhide-free products under the 8IN1 (8-in-1), Dingo, Nature's Miracle, Wild Harvest, Littermaid, Jungle, Excel, FURminator, IAMS, Eukanuba, Healthy-Hide, DreamBone, SmartBones, ProSense, Perfect Coat, eCOTRITION, Birdola, and Digest-eeze brands. This segment also offers aquarium kits, stand-alone tanks, and aquatics equipment and consumables under the Tetra, Marineland, Whisper, Instant Ocean, GloFish, OmegaOne, and OmegaSea brands. Its Home and Garden segment provides outdoor insect and weed control solutions, and animal repellents under the Spectracide, Garden Safe, Liquid Fence, and EcoLogic brands; household pest control solutions under the Hot Shot, Black Flag, Real-Kill, Ultra Kill, The Ant Trap, and Rid-A-Bug brand names; and personal-use pesticides and insect repellent products under the Cutter and Repel brands. The company sells its products through retailers, e-commerce and online retailers, wholesalers and distributors, construction companies, and original equipment manufacturers. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin.

