Critical Analysis: Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) vs. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ichor and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor 3.34% 17.61% 7.12% Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0.39% 4.47% 2.50%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ichor and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor 0 0 7 0 3.00 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ichor presently has a consensus price target of $44.57, indicating a potential downside of 24.11%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.78%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than Ichor.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ichor and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor $620.84 million 2.65 $10.73 million $0.95 61.82 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $464.91 million 1.91 -$6.60 million $0.47 73.40

Ichor has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. Ichor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.2% of Ichor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Ichor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ichor has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ichor beats Alpha and Omega Semiconductor on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors. Its power discrete products are used in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding. The company also provides power ICs that deliver power, as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its power ICs are used in flat panel displays, TVs, Notebooks, graphic cards, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment. In addition, the company offers aMOS5 family for quick charger, adapter, PC power, server, industrial power, telecom, and datacenter applications; and Transient Voltage Suppressors for notebooks and mobile devices. Further, it provides EZBuck regulators for chipsets used in TVs, servers, data storage systems, networking, and other compact PC systems; SOA MOSFET for hot swap applications; and XSPairFET buck-boost MOSFET for type-c applications, such as notebook, USB hubs, and power banks. Additionally, the company offers input protection switches and TO-leadless packaging technologies. The company operates in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

