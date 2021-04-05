Critical Review: Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI)

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Inhibitor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences N/A -102.39% -81.73% Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -405.02%

18.9% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Inhibitor Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Inhibitor Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$26.28 million ($0.45) -34.56 Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibitor Therapeutics has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Anavex Life Sciences and Inhibitor Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $17.60, indicating a potential upside of 13.18%. Given Anavex Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Anavex Life Sciences is more favorable than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences beats Inhibitor Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome. The company was founded by Harvey Lalach and Athanasios Skarpelos on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical development company that discovers, develops, and plans to commercialize therapeutics to inhibit the progression of cancerous and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company's Hedgehog signaling pathway is a primary regulator of cellular processes in vertebrates, including cell differentiation, tissue polarity, and cell proliferation. It focuses on developing its lead product, SUBA-Itraconazole, a patented oral formulation for prostate and lung cancer. The company was formerly known as HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. in August 2019. Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.