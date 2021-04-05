Crown (NYSE:CCK) Hits New 52-Week High at $102.01

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.01 and last traded at $101.86, with a volume of 5398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.38.

CCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.70.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

