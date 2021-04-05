Cube (AUTO) Trading 103.1% Higher This Week

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. Cube has a total market cap of $11.76 million and approximately $17,045.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cube token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cube has traded 103.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00054145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.35 or 0.00673216 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00073808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00029628 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Cube Token Profile

AUTO is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel . The official website for Cube is cubeint.io

Buying and Selling Cube

