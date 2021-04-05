Cyberloq Technologies (NASDAQ:CLOQ) Shares Down 33.8%

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLOQ) shares fell 33.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.20. 93,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 169,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.

About Cyberloq Technologies (NASDAQ:CLOQ)

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc, a development-stage technology company, focuses on fraud prevention and credit management in the United States. The company provides CyberloQ, a banking fraud prevention technology that enables institutional clients to combat fraudulent transactions and unauthorized access to customer accounts; and Turnscor, a Web-based proprietary software platform, which allows its customers to monitor and manage their credit from the privacy of their own homes.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberloq Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberloq Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.