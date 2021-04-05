Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Raised by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.6% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.47.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.44 on Monday, hitting $226.52. 14,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,373. The company has a market cap of $161.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $127.70 and a 12-month high of $248.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

