Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) dropped 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.65 and last traded at $72.23. Approximately 4,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,877,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.19.

DQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 67.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 2,997.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,850,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661,546 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $171,431,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $79,224,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $56,557,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,257,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,102,000 after acquiring an additional 841,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

