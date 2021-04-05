Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 83,533 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.32% of Darden Restaurants worth $50,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRI. Truist raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.06.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $2,795,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,033,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 125,271 shares of company stock valued at $16,921,571 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $144.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.57. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

