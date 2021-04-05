David Johnson Sells 40,000 Shares of EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Stock

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director David Johnson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 670,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,514,806.25.
Shares of EMX traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$3.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,795. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.92. The stock has a market cap of C$328.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.47. EMX Royalty Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.95 and a 52 week high of C$4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31.
EMX Royalty Company Profile
