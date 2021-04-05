David Johnson Sells 40,000 Shares of EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Stock

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director David Johnson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 670,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,514,806.25.

Shares of EMX traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$3.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,795. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.92. The stock has a market cap of C$328.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.47. EMX Royalty Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.95 and a 52 week high of C$4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway.

