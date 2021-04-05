DecentBet (DBET) Price Down 47.8% Over Last Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DecentBet has traded down 47.8% against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $496,957.03 and $2,301.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00054888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019558 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.13 or 0.00675093 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00073749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00028940 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

