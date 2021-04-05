DePay Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $92,351.00 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for $4.85 or 0.00008245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a total market cap of $16.52 million and $92,351.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00077210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.60 or 0.00300143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00099730 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.10 or 0.00785356 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 131% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004563 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028479 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,404,420 coins.

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

