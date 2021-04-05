Desjardins Increases 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Price Target to $5.75

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from $5.50 to $5.75 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FPLSF. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of 5N Plus in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of 5N Plus from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

OTCMKTS:FPLSF opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $302.28 million, a P/E ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $46.23 million for the quarter.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.