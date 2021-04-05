Desjardins Increases 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Price Target to $5.75

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from $5.50 to $5.75 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FPLSF. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of 5N Plus in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of 5N Plus from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

OTCMKTS:FPLSF opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $302.28 million, a P/E ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $46.23 million for the quarter.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit