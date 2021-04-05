Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Shares Sold by Moerus Capital Management LLC

Moerus Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,185 shares during the quarter. Despegar.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Moerus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Despegar.com by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 79,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares during the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DESP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,442. The stock has a market cap of $999.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DESP. KeyCorp upgraded Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP).

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.