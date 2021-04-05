Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Earns “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

OTCMKTS DWHHF opened at $91.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.88. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.23.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

