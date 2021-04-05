DigitalNote (XDN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $335,316.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 28.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $25.68 million and approximately $335,316.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.55 or 0.00459922 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 71.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,036,035,744 coins and its circulating supply is 4,885,923,381 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.